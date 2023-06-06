James Kaprielian, A’s look to snap streak against the Pirates

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap a 15-game road losing streak Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The A’s had plenty of chances in the opener, but were instead saddled with a 5-4 loss dropping their season record to 12-50. Oakland is the first team since the Red Sox in 1932 to lose 50 of their first 62 games.

James Kaprielian will get the start for the A’s Tuesday. Since returning from the minors on May 13, Kaprielian has a 4.57 ERA nad a 4.02 FIP in 21 2/3 innings over four starts. He alllowed five hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his last start against Atlanta.

The A’s will have their work cut out for them against Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller who is off to an overall great start in 2023. Keller will bring a 3.25 ERA, 2.85 FIP and a 30.4% strikeout rate into Tuesday’s start. He has however been knocked around a bit of late allowing 17 hits and 10 runs in his last two starts (12 innings) against the Mariners and the Giants. Both of those starts came on the road and Keller has been excellent at home where he has a 2.18 ERA and a 2.80 FIP in 33 innings.

Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker led the way offensively in Monday’s loss with two hits each. Noda reached base four times and is 5-for-14 with four walks since the start of June. For Rooker, that was his first multi-hit game since May 20 in Houston. Esteury Ruiz picked up his 29th stolen base of the season in Monday’s loss, but was thrown out for the sixth time after a leadoff single in the ninth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, June 6, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2