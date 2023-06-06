Elephant Rumblings: Vegas now “50-50”?

Hello, all! Happy Tuesday to everyone!

A morsel of good news! Jason Burke of SI.com reported that odds for the Vegas move have dropped to “50-50”, which, yay!

So now it has gone from a “done-deal” to this. Shocking. But not really considering who the owner is.

The owner, John Fisher, has struggled to get a new ballpark built for years and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the ownership continues to stumble and fumble along the way. The Nevada Legislature is ending their term soon and it would take a special session called by Governor Lombardo to push this through.

You never know, but it feels like if this deal caves then maybe, maybe, Major League Baseball might get sick of this saga and decide to change course. One can only hope, right?

All in all, this saga isn’t over yet everyone.

How a lot of us are feeling right now:

pic.twitter.com/UZrDynXe7C — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) June 6, 2023

Gotta stick up for your guys:

Mark Kotsay has been ejected after arguing about the strike zone pic.twitter.com/lJvbBAK3Is — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 6, 2023

From the main man himself: