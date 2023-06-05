 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Pirates game thread

Feels like a good day to snap the losing streak

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s game time. The A’s are about to take on the Pirates in the first of three games in Pittsburgh.

JP Sears is taking on fellow youngster Johan Oviedo. Sears has been rolling but so has Oviedo. Every run is going to matter today.

Which has been a problem recently but maybe today’s the day they get going. Here’s the lineup they’ll be going with tonight:

And here’s the Pirates’ lineup:

Let’s go A’s!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...