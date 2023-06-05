A’s vs. Pirates game thread

It’s game time. The A’s are about to take on the Pirates in the first of three games in Pittsburgh.

JP Sears is taking on fellow youngster Johan Oviedo. Sears has been rolling but so has Oviedo. Every run is going to matter today.

Which has been a problem recently but maybe today’s the day they get going. Here’s the lineup they’ll be going with tonight:

A’s lineup at Pittsburgh: Ruiz CF, Noda 1B, Rooker DH, Brown RF, Pérez C, Bleday LF, Bride 3B, Peterson 2B, Allen SS; Sears P pic.twitter.com/vLvnE63MIp — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 5, 2023

And here’s the Pirates’ lineup:

Let's have ourselves another home series.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/5EAim3wFIJ — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 5, 2023

Let’s go A’s!