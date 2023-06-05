A’s begin fresh series against surprising Pirates

New week, new chance for positive results. Oakland goes from Miami to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates hoping to snap a 4-game losing streak and get back to winning!

Left-hander JP Sears is getting the nod today in a day game. The A’s have, in a considerate word, struggled in day games this year as they’ve gone a nasty 1-26 in those contests. Yet Sears is rolling right now, having given up 2 runs or less in each of his last four outings while getting through at least five. He easily deserves a win at this point but he’s still on the lookout for that right now. Overall for the month the rookie left-hander has a 2.94 ERA in six May starts, which has been a boon for a struggling rotation. He was a big piece of the return for Frankie Montas and he’s taking advantage of his opportunity to consistent starts in the majors. Let’s hope he can keep it going today in Pittsburgh.

As for the bats… it’s been a tough time for them recently. Yesterday saw the team score five runs, which the team has only surpassed once over the past 18 days. Most of the lineup is hovering around the Mendoza Line and there doesn’t seem to be much hope for improvement from those guys at the moment. It’s a mix of veterans and rookies who are averaging around there too. At least Ruiz and Noda have been fun to watch.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, June 6, 4:05 p.m. PDT

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2