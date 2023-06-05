Elephant Rumblings: Barry Zito gets first start with Savannah Bananas

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s had another ridiculously bad road series over the weekend. Let’s forget about that for a moment and turn our attention to something that is ridiculous on purpose, in a fun way.
On Saturday, former A’s Cy Young Award winner Barry Zito made a surprise start for the Savannah Bananas, who I would describe to the uninitiated as a touring baseball circus troupe. The Bananas, currently on their Banana Ball World Tour, made a stop in Nashville, where Zito resides.
Former three time Major League All Star, World Series Champ, and Cy Young Award Winner, Barry Zito, took the mound for your Nanners tonight pic.twitter.com/wIJfiQzkVF— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 4, 2023
Zito only pitched the first inning of the game, but he also serenaded the capacity crowd while coaching third base later in the game.
Barry Zito pitched an inning, and now he's coaching 3rd base while singing. #BananaBall pic.twitter.com/bzbEeRhhHt— Justin Bradford (@justinbbradford) June 4, 2023
I think I’d have rather watched this “game” than the one the A’s played on Saturday in Miami. Let’s see if the boys in green and gold can turn things around in Pittsburgh this week and break the Pirates’ five-game winning streak.
Best of Twitter:
Roster moves.
RECENT MOVES: A's 1B Jesus Aguilar released, STK 1B Tommy Stevenson to bereavement list, C Carlos Franco to STK, C Luis Marinez to ACL A’s, RHP Domingo Acevedo to LV IL, RHP Norge Ruiz & C Yohel Pozo off LV development list, RHP Joe Wieland on LV dev list…https://t.co/joKXkyU300— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 5, 2023
Perhaps they are vampires.
The A's are now 1-26 in day games. Back on pace for 130 losses after getting swept by the Marlins. They only lost by two today, though. Better than usual.— Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) June 4, 2023
Congrats to CBass on the new addition.
Perfect weekend complete. Momma and Colson are doing great. pic.twitter.com/pJZA4AJKuB— Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) June 4, 2023
