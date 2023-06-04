Athletics vs. Marlins game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a three-game sweep Sunday when they wrap up their series against the Miami Marlins. Paul Blackburn will make his second start of the season for the A’s while the Marlins will go with right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

JJ Bleday gets the start in left field for the A’s and will bat cleanup. Brent Rooker drops to the fifth spot and will handle DH duties. Aledmys Diaz gets the start at second base with Jace Peterson at third.

Final lap in Florida pic.twitter.com/AtYsFcJDZJ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 4, 2023

For the Marlins, Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup as the DH. Jacob Stallings gets another start behind the plate and will hit eighth while Jonathan Davis starts in center and will bat ninth.