Paul Blackburn, A’s look to avoid sweep in Miami

Paul Blackburn will make his second start of the season Sunday as the Oakland Athletics look to avoid a sweep against the Miami Marlins. The A’s dropped Friday’s opener 4-0 and then were blown out Saturday 12-1 as Luis Medina struggled. The Marlins will go with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara.

Blackburn had to overcome plenty of obstacles on his way to his season debut this past Monday. A cracked fingernail during the spring sent him to the injured list to start the season. He dealt with a blister problem while he was working his way back and then also had a stint on the paternity list for the birth of his child. Blackburn allowed four hits and one run in four innings in his debut against the Atlanta Braves. He walked two and struck out six while throwing 81 pitches.

Alcantara has been one of the best pitchers in the majors over the last two seasons, but hasn’t shown his Cy Young form so far in 2023. He will enter Sunday’s start with a 4.93 ERA albeit with a 3.89 FIP in 69 1/3 innings. Alcantara allowed five hits and four runs over 6 1/3 innings in his last start against the Padres. He issued a season high five walks and finished with just three strikeouts.

The A’s have scored just one run in the first two games of the series and just three total over their last three games. Shea Langeliers drove in their only run Saturday with an eighth inning single. Ryan Noda had two hits and reached base three times in the loss. Brent Rooker sat out Saturday’s game and is hitting just .200/.288/.324 with two home runs and a 78 wRC+ since the start of May. Seth Brown struck out four times Saturday and is 5-for-34 since returning from the injured list on May 22.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 10:40 a.m. PDT

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2