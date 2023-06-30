A’s vs. White Sox game thread

The Oakland A’s made a flurry of moves today, including placing James Kaprielian and Yacksel Rios on the IL and optioning Jonah Bride back to AAA after a few weeks with the major league club. Up to replace them — for now — are Jordan Diaz, Rico Garcia, and Kirby Snead. However, at least one of those relievers will likely be sent back down tomorrow with Kyle Muller set to get a callup for game 2 of the White Sox series.

Diaz, who’s hitting .307/.340/.489 at Vegas so far in June, will immediately step into the 2-spot with Esteury Ruiz flip-flopping with Tony Kemp back into the leadoff spot. Luis Medina will be starting with the hopes of rebounding from an awful, command-less outing last time around.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s rolling out most of their typical lineup, with the exception of Zach Remillard filling in for third baseman Jake Burger. Southpaw swingman Tanner Banks will be starting the game for the visitors.