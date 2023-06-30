A’s roster moves: J. Diaz, Garcia recalled, Snead activated off IL

The A’s made a series of roster moves this afternoon before the first game of the White Sox series:

A’s moves:

- INF Jordan Diaz and RHP Rico Garcia recalled

- LHP Kirby Snead reinstated from IL

- James Kaprielian and Yacksel Ríos placed on IL

- Jonah Bride optioned

- Mason Miller transferred to 60-day IL — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 30, 2023

So the team swaps a couple pitchers and an infielder. Jordan Diaz returns to the A’s for his second stint this year after spending just over a month in Vegas. He’s done well over that time for the Aviators and earns his way back onto the major league roster. He’s mostly played third base since his demotion and that seems to be the long-term plan at the moment, but for tonight he is in the lineup in the DH slot while Jace Peterson mans the hot corner.

Diaz takes the place of Bride, who has struggled in his big-league action this year. The infielder has hit just .196/.323/.216 for the A’s in 21 games this season and now he’ll go back to Triple-A and right the ship and try to earn his way back up to Oakland.

On the pitching side of things, James Kaprielian goes to the IL with a strain in his throwing shoulder:

Strained right shoulder for Kaprielian. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 30, 2023

It probably shouldn’t be too surprising considering the right-hander is coming off of shoulder surgery during the off-season. So continues a tough year for Kap as he had an abbreviated spring training, lost his rotation spot, got it back and was finally getting on a bit of a roll before this injury. We don’t know how long he’ll be out right now but the fact that it’s in the same shoulder he just had surgery on should be concerning.

He’s not the only one heading to the IL. Fellow right-hander and fresh face to the organization Yacksel Rios is also heading to the injured list, presumably with an elbow injury. Rios left Wednesday’s game after throwing only three pitches in his third outing for the team and it was clearly something to do with his arm. Elbow injuries are always scary and often lead to extended absences. Don’t hold your breath hoping for a quick return.

Taking these two guys’ spots in the bullpen are lefty Kirby Snead and righty Rico Garcia. Snead is coming off the IL having spent the entirety of the season on the shelf with a shoulder strain. He only made one appearance in spring training before eventually going on the 60-day IL and has made seven rehab outings in the minors. The results haven’t been great but the team is desperate for pitching help right now. He’s give Mark Kotsay a fourth left-handed option in the bullpen.

Joining Snead will be Garcia, who is also up with the A’s for his second stint this year. He made three appearances for Oakland and pitched a scoreless inning in the first two. The third saw him give up five runs in 2⁄ 3 of an inning and he was sent down after that. He’s been mostly dominant for the Aviators since the demotion, throwing 11 1⁄ 3 innings over his previous 13 games and allowing just three runs in that time frame. If he can bring that to the Oakland bullpen he could force the team to keep him around for a longer stint than his last one.

And finally, to make room on the 40-man roster, the team had to move prized prospect Mason Miller to the 60-day IL. This doesn’t change the timeline on his potential return but you still hate to see that happen. He only recently just resumed throwing after his elbow injury and the team clearly wants to take things slowly and get him right before activating him. The team, the fans, and himself are looking forward to the day he makes his return to the mound for the A’s.