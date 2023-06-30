A’s set for weekend series against White Sox

The Oakland Athletics will continue their homestand Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Oakland began the homestand by dropping two of three to the New York Yankees, including Domingo German’s perfect game Wednesday night. The A’s have lost eight of their last 10 games and are 21-62 on the season.

The White Sox were expected to compete in the AL Central, but got off to a terrible start and are still trying to dig out of that early hole. Chicago was just 8-21 through the end of April. They are 28-26 since and 13-12 in June. They have won two-straight after splitting a four-game series against the Angels. Despite the slow start, they will enter Friday just 4.5 games back in the division standings.

Luis Medina will get the start for the A’s in the opener Friday. Medina’s overall numbers are still ugly, but he has shown flashes since joining the rotation. He struggled with his control in his last start allowing a season-high seven walks and three earned runs in just five innings against the Blue Jays. He has 16 over his last 21 innings. The White Sox still haven’t announced their starter for Friday’s game.

One player to watch for Chicago is outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who is having a career-year. Robert is hitting .271/.328/.564 with a 142 wRC+ over his first 80 games. He is currently fourth in homers with 23 and is fifth with 3.4 fWAR.

It has been a challenging month offensively for the Athletics overall. Seth Brown had three hits in Thursday’s loss to the Yankees, but has just an 89 wRC+ for the month. Tony Kemp has a team-best 134 wRC+ in June and has a .386 on-base percentage for the month.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 30, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010