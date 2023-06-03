A’s throttled by Marlins 12-1

Oakland lost an ugly game today, falling to the Miami Marlins 12-1 in the second game of the series.

Rookie starter Luis Medina got the ball and got pummeled. A scoreless first was the highlight of his day as Miami scored four times in the second. Medina went back out for the third inning but back-to-back walks prompted Mark Kotsay to pull the plug on Medina’s day. Both of those runners came around to score and were charged to him.

-Luis Medina: 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 2 K, 72 pitches

A couple bad starts in a row for him now. Medina’s ERA now stands at an unsightly 8.19 and you have to wonder how much longer the team plans to keep him in the rotation. It was always an aggressive promotion and it’s showing.

Oakland used four relievers after Medina was pulled. Sam Long, Richard Lovelady and Lucas Erceg gave up more runs, but on the positive side Trevor May had a scoreless appearance so there’s that.

Things weren’t going any better on the other side of the ball. Oakland didn’t seem to have an answer against Marlins phenom Eury Perez as they managed just four hits against him. Once his day was done they finally got on the board, scoring a run in the eighth to avoid a shutout. That came courtesy of a Shea Langeliers bases loaded RBI single but it was just too little too late.

Overall a bad day for the Green and Gold. Pitching wasn’t good, offense was mostly quiet, and lost its third straight game. Sigh.

The A’s will be hoping to avoid the sweep tomorrow morning. Paul Blackburn is set for his second start bright and early, and he’ll be opposed by Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. Should be a good matchup!