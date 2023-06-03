A’s looking to get back in win column in middle game against Marlins

Heeeeeere we go ya’ll. This is what a million people look like when they come to e joy a baseball game.

The hope was that changing the calendar to a more positive month might help the team get back on track. Not a great start as the team lost the opening game of the road trip to the Miami Marlins yesterday.

But today is a new day and the club is looking for a W. It’ll be a matchup of highly touted rookie hurlers as Luis Medina takes on Miami’s Eury Perez in game 2. Medina is still looking for his first major league win but he’s pitched well enough to get that at least once so far. Maybe the bats can come available to help him out today. Perez on the other hand is already at win #2 and will be hoping to rack up his third with a start against the A’s today.

The bats have gone somewhat quiet recently. They’ve been averaging just one or two runs for the past week (save for the 7 run outburst on Monday) and will be looking for better fortunes here in game 2 of the series against the Marlins. Perez has been filthy for Miami in his young career so far but the A’s will be trying to muck that up a bit with a crooked number today.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 1: 10 pm PDT

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2