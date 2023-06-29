Athletics vs. Yankees Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees in Thursday’s rubber-match at the Oakland Coliseum. Hogan Harris will get the start for the A’s while the Yankees will go with righty Clarke Schmidt.

For the A’s, Mark Kotsay will again shuffle his lineup. Tony Kemp sticks in the leadoff spot. JJ Bleday is back in the lineup and moves up to third in the order. Esteury Ruiz sticks in the ninth spot in the order.

The Yankees will stick with the same lineup as Wednesday with the exception of Jose Trevino who will be behind the plate and batting ninth.

Closing out our series at the Coliseum. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/5SdoQp1kH2 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

National - MLBN (out-of-market only)

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2