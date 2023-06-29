Elephant Rumblings: A’s have chance to win Yankees series despite last night

Hey there A’s fans! Welcome to Thursday, another day closer to the weekend.

Last night’s….. loss….. wasn’t fun but the squad still has a chance at a series win against a team with a $275 million dollar payroll. Granted, they are missing their best player and MVP right now. But still. In a season like this we have to take the wins where we can find them. Especially today.

The two games couldn’t have been much more different than each other. Game one saw the A’s take an early lead that they would never give up. It was a low scoring affair that saw impressive performances from both pitching staffs, especially the starters.

And then there’s last night. The pitching from both sides was on point early, making one think it might be a repeat of the previous game. Until… the middle frames when the Yankees jumped all over Oakland pitching. New York seemed mad from losing the first game of the series and exploded in a big way to the A’s dismay. That doesn’t even account for the…. History that was made at the Coliseum yesterday.

That’s why this game is great. Both of those games were somewhat opposites of each other and yet here we are about to watch the final game of the series, and no one knows how it’s going to go. It could be close. It could be a repeat of either of the first two games, or it could be a slugfest. Maybe the teams trade the leads over and over again, failing to land a knock out punch. Or a blowout A’s win. Or an A’s perfect game (ha). Or anything in between. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter how you get it, but you need to snag that win to have a great rest of your Sunday. Let’s hope the A’s are up for the challenge against the Evil Empire.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

No comment:

A quick update on the pitching plans for today’s finale:

Hogan Harris will pitch tomorrow for the A’s. Kotsay said that could come as the starter or following an opener. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 28, 2023

You could say that again;

• Bally plans to close/demolish Tropicana hotel-casino, but not for another 2 years.

• A’s have not disclosed how they will finance its $1.1 billion portion of the project.

• A's plan to hire architect, construction firm and project manager at some point.



Not well organized. https://t.co/onkh7hJ94O — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) June 28, 2023

I’ll say yeah. Yeah, he’ll get there:

Nobody has swiped 80 bags in a season since Rickey Henderson and Vince Coleman both did it 35 years ago.



Will Esteury Ruiz make history? pic.twitter.com/7SS5NWlbD1 — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

Seconded: