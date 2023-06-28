Athletics vs. Yankees game thread

Looking for their 22nd win of the season, the A’s are just about set to take on the Yankees at the Coliseum. And after last night win, the Green & Gold can secure at minimum a series win.
Lefty JP Sears is getting the start tonight, his 16th start of the year. And he’ll be supported by this lineup:
Coming pic.twitter.com/u0zJWfCiI6— Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 28, 2023
Sears will be opposed by righty Domingo German and this Yankees lineup:
West Coast Wednesday. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/iS1D06rcMp— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 28, 2023
Let’s go A’s!
