Athletics vs. Yankees game thread

Looking for second straight win

By ConnorAshford
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Looking for their 22nd win of the season, the A’s are just about set to take on the Yankees at the Coliseum. And after last night win, the Green & Gold can secure at minimum a series win.

Lefty JP Sears is getting the start tonight, his 16th start of the year. And he’ll be supported by this lineup:

Sears will be opposed by righty Domingo German and this Yankees lineup:

Let’s go A’s!

