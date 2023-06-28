A’s look to steal series win against Yankees

After a big win to start their homestand, the Oakland Athletics will try to secure a series win Wednesday when they continue a three-game series against the New York Yankees. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Domingo German will be on the mound for New York.

Sears will make his 16th start of the season for the A’s in Wednesday’s game. After a rough start to the season, Sears has settled in as one of Oakland’s most consistent rotation options. He posted a 2.94 ERA in May and a 3.42 ERA through his first four starts in June. He is outperforming his 5.04 FIP but has been able to make it work so far. Sears pitched well in his last start allowing four hits and two runs to go along with eight strikeouts in seven innings. He faced the Yankees back in May and struggled allowing three homers and five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

German will be looking to bounce back Wednesday after getting knocked around in his last two starts. German was tagged for eight hits and 10 runs (eight earned) in just 3 1/3 innings in his last start against the Mariners. Over his last two starts, German has allowed 15 hits, 15 earned runs and five home runs in his last 5 1/3 innings.

The A’s got a good pitching performance from Paul Blackburn and three relievers while the offense did just enough in a 2-1 win. Seth Brown hit his sixth home run of the season. Estuary Ruiz accounted for two of Oakland’s five hits and drove in the other run. He also picked up his 40th stolen base of the season which leads the majors. The A’s are hitting just .221 with an 88 wRC+ for the month.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, June 28, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010