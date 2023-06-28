Elephant Rumblings: Former A’s in running to start All-Star Game

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
Thomas Harrigan at MLB posted an update on Phase 2 of All-Star voting, which will determine the starters for this year’s Midsummer Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11.
It should come as little shock that no current Athletics will be starting this year’s All-Star Game, though either Ryan Noda or Esteury Ruiz should get the nod to be the A’s lone representative. But the All-Star starting lineups could include some very familiar faces from the core of the last contending A’s roster, all of whom have been traded as part of the current “rebuild effort.”
Coming into Tuesday, Marcus Semien (3.1 fWAR) held a commanding lead over Whit Merrifield (1.3 fWAR) to start at second base for the American League. Semien also started the 2021 All-Star Game as a Blue Jay.
Matt Chapman (2.5 fWAR) trails the Rangers’ Josh Jung (1.9 fWAR) to start at third base for the AL. Chapman is a one-time All-Star, but is still looking for his first starting nod.
Jonah Heim (2.7 fWAR) may edge out young phenom Adley Rutschman (1.8 fWAR) to start behind the dish for the AL. Heim was not a particularly high ranking prospect with the A’s, but the Rangers seem to have unlocked the budding catcher’s potential.
Over in the National League, current Braves first baseman Matt Olson (1.9 fWAR) trails former Braves first baseman and future Hall of Famer Freddie Freeman (3.1 fWAR) by a 60-40 margin in Phase 2 voting. Olson entered Tuesday leading the NL in home runs, but Freeman may be in the hunt for a second MVP award. He also reached the 2,000 hit milestone last week.
Former Athletics may start at catcher for both leagues. Sean Murphy (3.1 fWAR) is edging out the Dodgers’ Will Smith (2.8 fWAR) by a 56-44 margin. If Murphy prevails, he will head to his first All-Star appearance as a starter.
It’s a bit sad to think about the abundance of talent that has departed Oakland over the past few years, but it’s also great to see these players that we’ve connected with having continued success and getting due recognition. Final voting results will be announced on Thursday. Good luck, former A’s!
Best of Twitter:
Ruiz keeping pace.
Esteury Ruiz with his MLB-leading 40th stolen base.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 28, 2023
First A's player with 40 stolen bases in a season since Coco Crisp in 2011 and first player in MLB to reach 40 steals by June since Billy Hamilton in 2015.
Not sure what I’m looking at here. But congrats, Smoke!
Being inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame is such an honor. If I’m not invited to future dinners we know why. pic.twitter.com/ypCbrII5IY— Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) June 27, 2023
From the big spending days.
“Highest-paid player” and “Oakland” in the same sentence. Imagine that. https://t.co/5Y7BQle5AW— OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) June 28, 2023
Only in baseball.
Kyle Schwarber has the *LOWEST BATTING AVERAGE in the NL (.181 BA).— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 27, 2023
Austin Hays has the *HIGHEST BATTING AVERAGE in the AL (.319 BA).
Kyle Schwarber (109) has reached base more times than Austin Hays (101).
(*among qualified hitters) pic.twitter.com/rljupD65i4
