A’s vs. Yankees game thread

The Oakland A’s are opening their series against the New York Yankees tonight with All-Star Paul Blackburn facing off against rookie Jhony Brito.

In the lineup, the A’s have decided to continue using Tony Kemp in the leadoff spot for now while moving Esteury Ruiz to the 9-hole.

The Yankees will be rolling out most of their key guys with the exception of a couple former Oakland players: Billy McKinney and Josh Donaldson, who apparently isn’t retiring.