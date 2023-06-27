Elephant Rumblings: Two A’s prospects heading to Futures Game

Hello, Athletics Nation. Happy Tuesday to all!

Yesterday the rosters for the MLB Future’s Game were release and two A’s prospects were selected to the AL squad. Catcher/first baseman Tyler Soderstrom was among three catching prospects selected, while outfielder Lawrence Butler was among five outfielders to be selected to play. Also of note, this will be Soderstrom’s second selection to the team after he was selected in 2021 to the same game.

For those who don’t know, the Future’s Game is basically the minor league version of the MLB All-Star game. It’ll be held the Players from all levels of the minor leagues are eligible to be selected, with Butler and Soderstrom an excellent example. Butler is still in Double-A Midland while Soderstrom is at the final minor league stop at Triple-A Las Vegas.

The Future’s Game is basically sneak peek at the future stars of the sport, giving fans a glimpse at some of the best young players in the pipeline. The event has grown a lot more popular in recent years with more focus from fans on team’s farm systems and top prospects coming up.

This is the second straight year that an Athletics catching prospect and outfield prospect will be in the Future’s Game. Last year Shea Langeliers got the start behind the plate and went on to win the Future’s Game MVP, while Denzel Clarke came off the bench and walked in his only at-bat. Also of note, future A’s prospect Ken Waldichuk was also on that roster.

The game is being held in the same ballpark as the MLB All-Star Game, T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It’ll be held a few days before the All-Star Game Saturday July 8th. It’s a fun way to kick off the All-Star break and the fact that a couple A’s prospects got selected should make you want to circle the date and see the future up close.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Hello again, Hopium:

A’s move to Vegas still 50/50. Even if it happens, Tropicana as the ballpark site down to 20% probability, per sources. — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) June 26, 2023

Jesus. We’re watching an All-Timer:

26 home runs

62 RBI

1.010 OPS



Shohei Ohtani leads all of baseball in each category. pic.twitter.com/7mDTv2aFhB — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2023

A look at some of Soderstrom and Butler’s teammates for the Futures Game:

Here is the AL roster for the @SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/BwrNbMBPCF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 26, 2023

If ya got time, give the video a peak: