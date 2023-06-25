Athletics vs. Blue Jays game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to end their road trip on a good note when they wrap up a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Luis Medina will get the start for Oakland while the Blue Jays will go with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.

After hitting ninth Saturday, Esteury Ruiz moves back into the leadoff spot. Carlos Perez will make a rare start at first base in place of Ryan Noda and bat second. Brent Rooker and Aledmys Diaz both return to the lineup and will round out the top four.

For Toronto, Whit Merrifield moves up to the second spot in the order and will play left field. Bo Bichette drops to third. Daulton Varsho and Brandon Belt both get the day off on Sunday.