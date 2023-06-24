Elephant Rumblings: All-Star game thoughts, losing streak snapped and more

Happy Saturday Athletics Nation!
The 2023 All-Star Game will take place on July 11 in Seattle. While the Oakland Athletics were shutout of Phase 1 of the fan voting, someone will make the trip as a reserve. Back in April, it looked like Brent Rooker was a certainty, but he has struggled of late and opened the door for someone else to grab a spot. With that as the backdrop, here are some possible candidates.
Esteury Ruiz - I have Ben critical of Ruiz’s on-base skills this season, but you can’t deny that he has added some excitement to the A’s lineup and currently leads the majors with 39 stolen bases. His 93 wRC+ is just below league average and his .666 OPS is far from what you want for an every day player, but with a renewed focus on the running game, is a viable candidate.
Ryan Noda - I don’t really know if Noda has a shot because I think he has flown under the radar for most of the season. Detractors will point out his .237 batting average and 32.8% strikeout rate, but he is walked 18.2% of the time, has a .387 on-base percentage and a 136 wRC+ for the season. You’d probably like to see the slugging percentage come up a bit, but Noda has largely been Oakland’s most consistent offensive threat.
JP Sears - When this season started, I never would have dreamed that I’d put a pitcher on this list. Like most of the A’s pitchers, Sears got off to a rough start, but has pitched well of late posting a 2.94 ERA in May and a 3.42 ERA in June. His FIPs for those two months suggest that he has been fortunate, but he has logged some solid innings for a team that needed them desperately. He is among the league leaders in home runs allowed, but has a 5.1% walk-rate which has limited the damage.
Let me know in the comments who you think should be the A’s All-Star representative.
Best of Twitter
Langeliers gives the A’s the lead Friday
Shea BANGeliers for the lead pic.twitter.com/3UfjhJV44p— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 24, 2023
Postgame interview with Friday’s hero.
The A's are gaining confidence through all the ups and downs— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 24, 2023
A's Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/6vtZ2cuiZH pic.twitter.com/cky26Ogap0
A fine defensive play here by Conner Capel to gun down Matt Chapman at second.
Capel nails Chappy at second pic.twitter.com/z6GXN0r79A— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 23, 2023
JJ Bleday puts the A’s in front early.
JJ absolutely LAUNCHED this ball to right pic.twitter.com/MNrTY3ZaYl— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 23, 2023
Tyler Soderstrom has just an 84 wRC+ at Triple A, but he continues to hit homers. Here is his 16th of the season.
Don't hang a first-pitch changeup to Tyler Soderstrom— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 24, 2023
The top-ranked @Athletics prospect (MLB No. 26) crushes his 16th homer of the season for @AviatorsLV: pic.twitter.com/R5fxrnpsyc
