Athletics look to make it two in a row against Blue Jays

Off to a good start in the series, the A’s look to keep it up in game two this afternoon against Toronto on enemy turf.

Rookie left-hander Hogan Harris is getting the ball today, his third career start. His MLB debut was awful but since then Harris has quietly been very solid for the club. Over his past four appearances he’s thrown 23 innings with 8 runs allowed, good for a 3.13 ERA over that stretch. And it’s been against playoff-contending teams too so it’s not like he’s doing this against poor competition.

The bats, meanwhile, need to pick it up. Yesterday’s five runs was a nice start and what do you know, the team won. That might not be enough again as Toronto has a lot of star power in their lineup and is completely capable of exploding on any given day. The offense needs to be scoring early and often if they want to make it two in a row.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, June 24, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/ 103.7 HD2