A’s vs. Blue Jays game thread

The Oakland A’s are opening their series against the Toronto Blue Jays today with the goal of ending their 8-game losing streak.

Looks like Esteury Ruiz will be getting some rest tonight, so the A’s are throwing it back with the hot-hitting Tony Kemp back in his old leadoff spot. Connor Capel is also in the lineup tonight after getting called up this afternoon to replace Ramon Laureano, who’s moving to the IL with a fractured hand.

How we're lining up in Toronto pic.twitter.com/m6po1nrVyq — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 23, 2023

Toronto’s lineup is centered around former A’s cornerstone and surefire All-Star Matt Chapman.

For the pitching matchup, James Kaprielian will be facing off against his former rotation mate Chris Bassitt.