Athletics roster move: Laureano to IL, Capel recalled

The injury bug has bit again as the A’s placed outfielder Ramon Laureano on the injured list with a broken right hand:

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/RMbxnz2zcc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 23, 2023

To take his place on the roster, the club recalled fellow outfielder Conner Capel from Triple-A Las Vegas.

A fractured hand will lead to an extended absence for Laureano, who apparently broke it last week during the reverse boycott game. He took a couple days off before returning to the starting lineup but it was clear the hand was still a problem. He only managed a hit and a walk in the 14 at-bats after coming back.

There’s no official timetable for his return but these things usually take 4-6 weeks to heal, plus a rehab stint. Don’t expect to see him until some time after the All-Star break. This time off might even do him some good as Laureano’s had a tough season at the plate; he’s only hitting .213/.274/.361 with five home runs.

The lefty swinging Capel returns to the A’s after over a month at Triple-A. He started the year with the big league club but was sent down at the beginning of May to get more consistent at-bats, with JJ Bleday taking his roster spot. They’ll now both be on the roster and both are in tonight’s lineup.

The stint in Vegas was productive for Capel as he hit .297/.367/.428 with three home runs and eight stolen bases. He’s not going to wow anyone with power but he’s a solid enough hitter and should help especially against right-handed pitching. The team could definitely use it right now as they’re averaging just 2.6 runs/game over their past 10 contests, which coincides with the 8-game losing streak.