Athletics head to Toronto for three-game series against the Blue Jays

The Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip Friday when they head north of the border for a three-game matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The A’s come limping into the series. They are 7-12 in June, but have lost eight-straight games after posting a season-best seven-game winning streak. They have been on the wrong side of five one-run losses during their current skid, but suffered a 6-1 defeat Thursday in Cleveland. The Blue Jays have won two straight and are 41-35 for the season, but are 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings.

James Kaprielian will get the start for Oakland in the opener Friday. After a rough start to the season, he has put together a solid June allowing three runs or less in three-straight starts. Kaprielian held the Phillies’ offense in check last time out allowing five hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings. That was the first start all season in which he didn’t walk a batter.

The Blue Jays will go with former A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt. Bassitt has had an up and down season, but comes into Friday’s start struggling. He failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his last start against the Rangers where he allowed seven hits and five runs, although only three of them were earned. Over his last two outings, Bassitt has allowed 18 hits, 13 runs (11 earned) in just 6 2/3 innings.

Oakland managed just three hits in Thursday’s loss. Tony Kemp walked and scored the A’s only run, but saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end. Kemp’s hitting just .179 for the season, but has performed well in June hitting .308/.471/.462 in 12 games. Shea Langeliers went hitless Thursday and saw his average drop below .200 for the season. After putting up solid numbers at the plate in April, Langeliers is hitting just .184/.258/.279 with a 54 wRC+ since the start of May.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 23, 4:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/ 103.7 HD2