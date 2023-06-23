Elephant Rumblings: A’s bury win streak with eight straight losses

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s seemed to be turning a corner a couple of weeks ago when they went on a seven game winning streak, improving to 19-50 in the process. But they’ve lost eight straight since then despite signs of improvement from their starting pitchers. The skid has returned the A’s back to last place in all of baseball with a .247 winning percentage. Ouch.

Five of these eight games were lost by a single run. The A’s lost close ones to the Guardians on Tuesday and Wednesday, in large part due to some embarrassing defensive miscues late in those games, like this epic bungle from Wednesday:

Overall, however, the A’s offense deserves most of the blame, having scored three or fewer runs in seven of these eight consecutive losses and two or fewer in five of them.

Time to turn this around! We already suffered through a 10-game losing streak in May. The A’s are headed to Toronto for a three game series that begins today, and they absolutely must not get swept to avoid dropping to a new season low point. James Kaprielian is scheduled to face off against our old friend Chris Bassitt in today’s opening contest. Let’s go, Oakland!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Why, I’d nearly forgotten.

Never forget that John Fisher was the only owner who refused to pay his minor leaguers during the lost season of 2020. He only relented after public outrage. pic.twitter.com/5C8dDuCSzi — Rick Tittle (@RickTittle) June 22, 2023

Captain Trips promo night at the Coli.

Fosse and King get due respect in Cleveland.

Another legend enshrined in center field at Progressive Field among Cleveland’s Top 100 Players unveiled in 2001 for the franchise’s 100th anniversary. We miss you Ray https://t.co/6a8H9huEEv pic.twitter.com/qCGIF8NvPn — Alex Jensen (@ajensen86) June 22, 2023

Ruiz still in the .400+ RISP club.

Put some RISP(ect) on Ruiz's name pic.twitter.com/17RN2jYGZc — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 22, 2023

Close call for Mitch Myers.