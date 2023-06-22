Athletics vs. Guardians game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a sweep Thursday morning when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Cleveland will go with lefty Logan Allen.

The A’s will roll out a bit of a different look for Thursday’s game. Aledmys Diaz will get the start at shortstop and moves up into the second spot in the order between Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda. Brent Rooker returns to the lineup in place of Ramon Laureano and will hit fifth. Carlos Perez gets the start behind the plate and Shea Langeliers slides over to DH.

Today's lineup vs. Cleveland - June 22, 2023, at Progressive Field pic.twitter.com/HQU6GInaCi — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 22, 2023

For the Guardians, Gabriel Arias starts in right field and will bat seventh. Cam Gallagher gets the start behind the plate and will hit ninth.