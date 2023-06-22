JP Sears, A’s look to avoid sweep in Cleveland

The Oakland Athletics will try to put an end to a seven-game losing streak when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday morning. That the A’s followed up a seven-game winning streak with a seven-game skid probably isn’t that surprising given the state of the team. However, this losing streak hits different as five of the seven losses have been by just one run.

Oakland has struggled to score runs during the streak, but put six on the board Wednesday thanks to a three-hit performance by Esteury Ruiz and a three-run home run from Ryan Noda. However, a lackluster start from Paul Blackburn and a late defensive miscue sent them to another loss.

JP Sears will try to stop the bleeding Thursday when he makes his 15th start of the season. Sears got off to a slow start, but has pitched well since the start of May. He’s had his struggles giving up home runs, but his lack of walks has helped keep the A’s in games. He allowed four runs while logging a season-high seven innings in his last start against the Phillies. Sears allowed three solo home runs in that start and has now given up 17 in 76 1/3 innings. He faced Cleveland back on April 4 and allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The Guardians will go with lefty Logan Allen in Thursday’s finale. Allen comes into the game with a 3.95 ERA and a 3.81 FIP in 54 2/3 innings. He struggled in his last start allowing four hits and five runs in just three innings against the Padres. Allen walked a season-high four batters and has issued eight free passes over his last 15 innings.

In addition to his three-hit night, Ruiz picked up two more stolen bases giving him a league-leading 39. Noda reached base two more times Wednesday and has reached base at least once in 15 of 18 games in June.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, June 22, 10:10 a.m. PDT

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2