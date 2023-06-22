Elephant Rumblings: The “SELL” shirt is heading to the HOF

Hello, all! Hoping all A’s fans are having a good Thursday!

Yesterday it was announced that a “Sell” shirt from the reverse boycott game would be making its way to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, forever immortalizing the once-in-a-lifetime experience and passion that was the Oakland fans:

Some news this afternoon:



The "SELL" shirt created by Oakland A's fans (@oakland68s) is headed to Cooperstown.@mercnews/@EastBayTimes story on why the shirt is an important artifact to have for the Baseball Hall of Fame's collection: https://t.co/G5HNW0uVBt — Alex Simon (@AlexSimonSports) June 21, 2023

While it may feel like too little too late, the fact that Oakland baseball fans made their voices heard is at least a nice way to let future fans of the sport know: there was a devoted fan base for the A’s here in Oakland. And the league more or less turned their back on them.

There were a lot of chances for the ownership group to make it work in one of the biggest markets in the entire nation but it feels like John Fisher and company were always looking planning on supplanting the team and taking them to Las Vegas, no matter how much they promoted the ‘Rooted in Oakland’ stuff that has been the bulk of their marketing for the past several years. In fact, with the news of the relocation, keeping that phrase up on the Coliseum almost feels like a slap in the face of all the people that supported this team over the years.

Still, no matter what happens, A’s fans can be proud in their commitment to the team, regardless of what John Fisher and Dave Kaval say. This fan base wants to support the team. If only we had someone who wanted to invest in the squad as much as the fans love the A’s.

A positive update from one of the young arms:

In his longest start of the season so far, Gunnar Hoglund threw four innings in Stockton’s 4-1 win, allowing one run. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 22, 2023

eye roll

Vegas based airline and partner of the Raiders, flying in opposition fans, to bump ticket prices and take away home field advantage in a stadium named after them. https://t.co/j3tgH1xqsM — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) June 22, 2023

I mean, you never know right?

STAND WITH US TO PROTEST THE A'S MOVE TO LAS VEGAS.

Let’s keep them where they belong. In Oakland#UniteTheBay on Tuesday July 25th at Oracle Park. Game 1 of the Battle of the Bay Bridge Series.#FisherOut #SellTheTeam #StayInOakland pic.twitter.com/tRWLOrp62g — Gabriel Hernandez (@gamer_athletics) June 22, 2023

Seconded:

When he retires, MLB should give Bob Melvin at least one free swing at the replay screen in the MLB office. He's earned it. https://t.co/u4ZHN8zVr0 — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 22, 2023

