Athletics select contract of Yacksel Rios, transfer Drew Rucinski to 60-day IL

The A’s optioned Chad Smith to clear a spot on the active roster for Rios

By Kris Willis
World Baseball Classic Pool D: Puerto Rico v Dominican Republic Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that they have selected the contract of right-hander Yacksel Rios. The A’s acquired Rios from the Atlanta Braves Sunday in exchange for cash considerations. Oakland transferred Drew Rucinski to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man spot and optioned Chad Smith to Las Vegas to clear a spot on the active roster.

Rios has spent all of the season at Triple A where he put up good numbers posting a 1.46 ERA and a 2.74 FIP in 24 2/3 innings. He has 89 career appearances in the majors and has struggled with a 5.77 ERA in 96 2/3 innings. Rios had an opt out in his deal with Atlanta which prompted the trade to the A’s.

Smith’s stay on the active roster was a short one. He was recalled Sunday to replace Richard Lovelady who hit the injured list. He made one appearance allowing three hits and two runs in two innings. For the season, Smith has appeared in nine games and has allowed nine runs in 12 innings.

