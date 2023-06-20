A’s head to Cleveland for a three-game series against the Guardians

The Oakland Athletics will hit the road Tuesday where they will begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. The A’s will use Ken Waldichuk as an opener Tuesday before turning things over to Luis Medina. Aaron Civale will get the start for Cleveland.

Oakland will be trying to snap a five-game losing streak which comes immediately after a season-best seven straight wins. The A’s have been competitive during the skid, but have struggled to score runs. Thee of the five losses during the skid have been by one run. The Guardians come into the series with a 33-38 record, but are just two games back of the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead.

The 2023 season has been a struggle for Waldichuk who began the year in the rotation, but was recently dropped to the bullpen. He brings a 6.64 ERA and a 6.61 FIP in 59 2/3 innings into Tuesday’s series opener. Waldichuk has been plagued by walks (13.4 BB%) and homers which is not a great combination for a pitcher. He served as an opener back on May 28 where he struck out two, but allowed a solo homer in an inning of work.

Medina will be making his seventh appearance of the season and his third while following an opener. His overall numbers through his first 39 1/3 innings have been ugly, but he has shown flashes of his potential in each of his outings. He failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his last start where he allowed eight hits, four runs and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings against the Rays.

Civale will make his sixth start of the season and comes in pitching well with a 2.67 ERA and a 4.21 FIP in 27 innings. He allowed five hits and two solo home runs, but exited after issuing four walks in 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the Padres. Prior to that start, Civale had produced a 2.31 ERA and a 3.32 FIP to go along with 15 strikeouts and just six walks over his first 23 1/3 innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, June 20, 4:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OHIO

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2