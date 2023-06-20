Athletics continue to be linked to Virginia catcher Kyle Teel

The 2023 MLB Draft is just a few weeks away and the Oakland Athletics will be in position to add another big piece of the puzzle when they make the sixth pick in the first round. Keith Law released his second mock draft of the season Tuesday morning at The Athletic and projects Virginia catcher Kyle Teel to the A’s at No. 6.

I’ve heard they prefer a hitter, which would probably be Teel or one of that big ol’ group of college infielders, including Gonzalez, Jacob Wilson, Shaw, and Troy. I know they’ve scouted Noble Meyer pretty heavily, though.

That is a familiar name that the A’s have been linked to in several early mock drafts. Law also mentions that they are also looking at the big group of college infielders and have scouted high school right-hander Noble Meyer heavily. If the A’s went with Meyer here, it would probably be for an underslot signing which could free the up for the later rounds.

Teel looks like a safe pick as he is coming off of a banner season for Virginia where he hit .407/.475/.655 with 25 doubles and 13 home runs in 65 games. Baseball America has him ranked as their 11th best draft prospect in their updated rankings and they think he has the athleticism to stick behind the plate longterm in his transition to professional baseball.