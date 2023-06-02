Athletics v. Marlins Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics (12-46) leave the friendly confines of the Dive Bar to embark on a nine game road trip to kick off the month of June. There first takes them to Miami to face the Marlins who currently sit in third place in the NL East. Oakland LHP Shintaro Fujinami gets the start with Shane Langeliers behind the plate. JJ Bleday will start in LF, Brent Rooker will DH and Tony Kemp is back in the lineup. Nick Allen gets the day off and Aledmys Diaz will get the start at shortstop.

The Marlins will start RHP Edward Cabrera against the A’s with Jacob Stallings completing the battery. Luis Arraez and Jon Berti will man the middle infield and Jorge Soler will DH for the fish.

