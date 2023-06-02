A’s set to begin long road trip in Miami

After securing just their second series win of the season, the Oakland Athletics will head back out on the road for a nine-game road trip that will begin with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The A’s will enter the series with a 12-46 record. The Marlins have been a surprise over the first two months of the season with a 29-28 record, but there is some noise there as they have a run differential of -54 which is the second worst mark in the National League.

Rookie left-hander Hogan Harris is expected to see the bulk of the duty in Friday’s opener, but Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Shintaro Fujinami will open the game. Fujinami began the season in the rotation, but was a disaster allowing 24 runs over his first four starts (15 innings). Since shifting to the bullpen, Fujinami has a 9.60 ERA, but his 4.22 FIP tells a bit of a different story. He is averaging more than 11 strikeouts per nine as a reliever, but has issued 12 walks in just 15 innings. The A’s will look for him to get Friday’s game off the ground.

Harris will make his third appearance of the season Friday. His debut was a disaster where he walked five and allowed six runs while retiring just one hitter. He pitched much better last time out behind opener Austin Pruitt where he allowed just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings against the Astros.

Miami will go with right-hander Edward Cabrera, who will make his 12th start of the season. Cabrera is one of the Marlins’ young starters, but has had an up and down season and will bring a 5.02 ERA and a 4.64 FIP into Friday’s start. He allowed four hits, four walks and three runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against the Angels. Cabrera has allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts.

Ryan Noda is now Oakland’s everyday first baseman after Jesus Aguilar was designated for assignment last week. Noda has played well of late posting a 156 wRC+ over his last 10 games. Brent Rooker had a 235 wRC+ in April, but came crashing back to earth in May where he hit just .198/.289/.327 with a 79 wRC+. He strikeout rate jumped from 18.6% in April to 33.3% in May. Getting him going would go a long way to jumpstarting the A’s offense.

Miami has been swinging the bats well of late led by Jorge Soler who has five home runs over his last 10 games. Former Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has also had a good stretch. The Marlins are currently without out centerfielder Jazz Chisholm who is on the injured list with a toe injury.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 2, 3:40 pm PDT

Location: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2