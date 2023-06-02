 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Fisher and Kaval visit Vegas

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval were notably absent from Monday’s public hearing on Nevada Senate Bill 509, which could provide up to $380 million in public funding for a new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip if it clears the state legislature.

However, the dastardly duo (as most here would deem them, I’d surmise) were in Vegas by midweek to get “caught up” per Tristi Rodriguez at NBC Sports Bay Area. Kaval commented that he and Fisher had “back-to-back meetings” on Wednesday.

State Senator Scott Hammond commented on discussions he had with Fisher and Kaval, which largely centered on “what has to happen to get this out on Monday,” referring to June 5, the final day of the current legislative session.

There has been a lot of speculation around what Nevada lawmakers will ultimately approve, but we should hope to get more concrete information—and possibly, the strongest tangible indicator yet of the team’s direction—on Monday.

Until then, enjoy this weekend’s series in Miami, AN! Let’s go, OAKLAND.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

Laureano leads the pack in right field.

Happy Pride Month!

Fuji is today’s opening act, Harris bumped to the second.

Application process is open for 2023 Grant Programs.

Clark with his fifth longball.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...