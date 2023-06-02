Elephant Rumblings: Fisher and Kaval visit Vegas

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval were notably absent from Monday’s public hearing on Nevada Senate Bill 509, which could provide up to $380 million in public funding for a new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip if it clears the state legislature.

However, the dastardly duo (as most here would deem them, I’d surmise) were in Vegas by midweek to get “caught up” per Tristi Rodriguez at NBC Sports Bay Area. Kaval commented that he and Fisher had “back-to-back meetings” on Wednesday.

State Senator Scott Hammond commented on discussions he had with Fisher and Kaval, which largely centered on “what has to happen to get this out on Monday,” referring to June 5, the final day of the current legislative session.

There has been a lot of speculation around what Nevada lawmakers will ultimately approve, but we should hope to get more concrete information—and possibly, the strongest tangible indicator yet of the team’s direction—on Monday.

Until then, enjoy this weekend’s series in Miami, AN! Let’s go, OAKLAND.

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Domingo Acevedo on LV IL, RHP Norge Ruiz & C Yohel Pozo off LV development list, RHP Joe Wieland on LV development list, RHP Charles Hall on MID development list, RHP Trayson Kubo off MID IL, C Luis Marinez to ACL A’s…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 1, 2023

Laureano leads the pack in right field.

(Early) Fielding Bible Awards Watch - Right Field



Defensive Runs Saved Leader:

Ramón Laureano



Others in the hunt:



- Fernando Tatis Jr.

- Adolis García

- Alex Verdugo

- Will Brennan

- Mookie Betts

- Joey Wiemer



Voting done by panel at season's endhttps://t.co/1Aub1FoYuD pic.twitter.com/U0aqkjCnN9 — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) June 1, 2023

Happy Pride Month!

LDB would like to wish a happy pride month to all. Make love folks.



Baseball’s Last Dive Bar. pic.twitter.com/W8J42PHsOt — Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) June 1, 2023

Fuji is today’s opening act, Harris bumped to the second.

Shintaro Fujinami will open for the A’s tomorrow at Miami followed by Hogan Harris, per the team. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 1, 2023

Application process is open for 2023 Grant Programs.

Applications are now open for the A’s Community Fund 2023 Grant Program and the Kyle Ellington Social Justice Grant!



Organizations can apply for a 2023 grant at https://t.co/Qpn1QJeH1d pic.twitter.com/3UJ3D7xRzx — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 1, 2023

Clark with his fifth longball.