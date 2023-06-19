Elephant Rumblings: Logan Davidson promoted to Triple-A

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s top draft pick from 2019 finally seems to be gaining traction in the organization. Infielder Logan Davidson, currently ranked 23rd on the A’s prospect list per MLB Pipeline, wasn’t playing up to his pedigree through his past two seasons in the minors. Davidson posted a wRC+ of just 71 in 2021. He improved somewhat in 2022, but his wRC+ remained below average at 91.

Martin Gallegos at MLB.com noted yesterday that despite these struggles, Davidson is showing vast improvement in 2023 and “inching closer to his Major League dream.” The 25-year-old son of former MLB outfielder Mark Davidson slashed .297/.379/.484 through 48 games with Double-A Midland, earning a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas last week.

Davidson’s performance in Midland this season is more in line with his reputation for working quality at-bats and drawing lots of walks. He’s also proving himself to be a valuable defensive option across the infield.

As A’s assistant GM and director of player personnel Billy Owens said, “Development is not linear and talent normally rises.” Whether it was a matter of finally turning a corner after dealing with a nagging groin injury, recovering from the setback of a lost 2020 season, or something else, it’s great to see that Davidson’s time may be drawing near at last.

Bullpen pickup.

The A’s have acquired minor league RHP Yacksel Rios from Atlanta for cash. The 29-year-old has made 89 relief appearances in MLB & has a 1.46 ERA, 0.77 WHIP & 10.9 K/9 with 7 saves in 24 2/3 IP with Triple-A Gwinnett this season. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 18, 2023

Two cuties got the first pitch on Father’s Day.

Jace Peterson's daughters threw out the first pitch today pic.twitter.com/RNqf8iFMFG — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 18, 2023

Dad jokes.

Kawahara turns to the Dark Side.

A quick update: I’ve joined the @HoustonChron to cover the Astros. Really excited for the opportunity and to get started here. Thanks also to the @sfchronicle , a great newsroom, and all who’ve read and will continue to read its coverage, on the A’s and overall. Hi, Houston. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 16, 2023

Sodie crushes another one.

Top-ranked @Athletics prospect Tyler Soderstrom swats his 15th homer of the year to dead center.



He's got @AviatorsLV on the board with this 431 ft moonshot: pic.twitter.com/vGzLycBce4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2023

Harris flashing some serious leather at the hot corner.