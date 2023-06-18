Phillies vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hogan Harris will get the start for the A’s while the Phillies will go with Zack Wheeler.

For Oakland, Ryan Noda moves into the leadoff spot and will be followed by Jace Peterson, Brent Rooker and Seth Brown. JJ Bleday starts in place of Esteury Ruiz in center. Tyler Wade gets the start at shortstop and will bat ninth.

For the Phillies, Bryce Harper gets the day off on Sunday. Josh Harrison starts in right field with Brandon Marsh and Cristian Pache in center and left.