A’s can’t find a timely hit in 3-2 loss to Phillies

James Kaprielian turned in a good outing, but the Oakland Athletics’ offense was unable to come up with a timely hit in a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in 12 innings.

The game started with fireworks as Ramon Laureano was called out on strikes and then ejected by third base umpire Brennan Miller. Mark Kotsay came out to argue, but wasn’t ejected. Laureano, who didn’t start the previous two games due to a sore hand, was replaced in the lineup by JJ Bleday.

Ramón Laureano was ejected from the game after this interaction with the umpire pic.twitter.com/tev6vg5EhQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 17, 2023

James Kaprielian held the Phillies’ offense at bay early on. He retired the side in order in the first. He allowed singles in the second, third and fourth, but was able to keep them off the scoreboard.

Oakland threatened in the fourth as Esteury Ruiz singled to lead off the fourth. He moved up to second on a walk by Bleday. The A’s have struggled with runners in scoring position during their three-game losing streak and that continued here as Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker both struck out. Ruiz picked up his 36th stolen base with a steal of third, but Jonah Bride went down swinging to leave him stranded.

Kaprielian worked a perfect fifth and the A’s offense finally broke through. Carlos Perez led off the inning with a homer to center to put Oakland in front 1-0.

Perez opens the scoring pic.twitter.com/OuzgNVZy1G — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 17, 2023

The Phillies answered back in the sixth. Kaprielian struck out Kyle Schwarber for the first out and then allowed back-to-back singles to Trea Turner and Alec Bohm. That would end Kaprielian’s afternoon as he was replaced by Sam Moll. Moll struck out Bryce Harper for the second out. The A’s elected to walk J.T. Realmuto intentionally to set up a lefty lefty matchup against Bryson Stott who singled home Turner to tie the game.

Kaprielian pitched well again allowing five hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six while throwing 83 pitches.

Oakland got the leadoff man on again in the sixth as Ruiz doubled to right. Again the A’s couldn’t get a timely hit as JJ Bleday, Noda and Seth Brown all went down in order. Perez and Aledmys Diaz hit back-to-back singles with one out in the seventh, but again couldn’t deliver as Jace Peterson and Shea Langeliers grounded out to end the inning. Oakland put two more runners on in the ninth, but Peterson and Langeliers both struck out to send the game into extra innings.

Trevor May worked a scoreless 10th. Langeliers began the bottom half of the inning at second. The Phillies opted to intentionally walk Ruiz to begin the inning. Bleday tried to bunt the runners over but popped out softly to the mound for the first out. Noda and Brown then went down swinging to send the game to the 11th.

The Phillies took the lead in the 11th against Ken Waldichuk. Bohm began the inning at second and moved to third on a ground out by Harper. After an intentional walk to Realmuto, Stott lifted a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-1.

The A’s answered right back in the home half of the inning. Kemp sacrificed Brown to third who then came in to tie the game on a double by Perez. The Phillies went back in front in the 12th as Schwarber singled home Cristian Pache to make it 3-2.

The A’s again elected to start the 12th with a bunt as Langeliers advanced Peterson to third base. However, Jeff Hoffman struck out Ruiz and then got Bleday to ground out to end the game.

Oakland has now lost four-straight and falls to 19-54 on the season. Once again, they had plenty of chances going 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

The series will wrap up on Sunday with Hogan Harris matching up against Zack Wheeler.