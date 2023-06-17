Athletics place Kevin Smith on 10-day injured list, select contract of Tyler Wade

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move prior to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team placed infielder Kevin Smith on the 10-day injured list and selected the contract of Tyler Wade to take his place on the active roster.

The Oakland A’s have selected infielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Las Vegas and placed infielder Kevin Smith on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 16 with a strained back. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 17, 2023

Smith was originally in Friday’s lineup, but was a late scratch after he felt some soreness in his back during batting practice. The soreness apparently persisted enough that the A’s deemed it necessary to make a roster move. Smith was 4-for-18 at the plate since returning to the major league roster on June 6. Smith is hitting .191/.216/.330 with four home runs in 34 games at the major league level.

This will be Wade’s second stint on the active roster. He appeared in 10 games back in April and went 1-for-13 at the plate before he was designated for assignment. Overall, he is hitting .239/.353.296 with a 67 wRC+ in 42 games at Las Vegas.