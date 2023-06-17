 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics place Kevin Smith on 10-day injured list, select contract of Tyler Wade

Smith was a late scratch from Friday’s lineup.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Detroit Tigers Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move prior to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team placed infielder Kevin Smith on the 10-day injured list and selected the contract of Tyler Wade to take his place on the active roster.

Smith was originally in Friday’s lineup, but was a late scratch after he felt some soreness in his back during batting practice. The soreness apparently persisted enough that the A’s deemed it necessary to make a roster move. Smith was 4-for-18 at the plate since returning to the major league roster on June 6. Smith is hitting .191/.216/.330 with four home runs in 34 games at the major league level.

This will be Wade’s second stint on the active roster. He appeared in 10 games back in April and went 1-for-13 at the plate before he was designated for assignment. Overall, he is hitting .239/.353.296 with a 67 wRC+ in 42 games at Las Vegas.

