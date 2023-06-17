Phillies vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will continue their homestand Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. James Kaprielian will get the start for Oakland while Philadelphia will go with left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.

Ramon Laureano returns to the starting lineup for the first time since Wednesday. He will hit second and play right field. Aledmys Diaz gets another start at shortstop while Carlos Perez will be behind the plate and catch Kaprielian. Shea Langeliers will serve as the DH and hit ninth.

For the Phillies, Nick Castellanos is out of the lineup for Saturday’s game. Alec Bohm, who homered in Friday’s opener, moves up the third spot in the batting order. Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh return to the lineup with a right-hander on the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. PDT.