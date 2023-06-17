James Kaprielian, A’s look to snap skid against Phillies

The Oakland Athletics will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The A’s fell 6-1 in Friday’s series opener. They had plenty of chances, but were unable to come up with a timely hit going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. That has been a reoccurring theme of late as they are just with men in scoring position during their three-game skid.

James Kaprielian will make his 10th start of the season and his seventh since returning from a stint in the minors. Kaprielian was hit hard to start the season posting a 12.94 ERA over his first 16 innings (six appearances, three starts). In six starts since May 13, Kaprielian has a 4.01 ERA and a 4.55 FIP in 33 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and struck out four over six innings in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Phillies are expected to add 26-year old left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to their active roster to start Saturday’s game. Sanchez has spent most of the season at Triple A where he has a 4.35 ERA and a 5.33 FIP in 49 2/3 innings. He made one start for the Phillies back in April against Colorado where he allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Esteury Ruiz had two hits and drove in Oakland’s only run in Friday’s loss. He also picked up two more stolen bases, upping his major league leading total to 35 for the season. Ruiz passed Rickey Henderson in Friday’s game for the second-most stolen bases by an A’s rookie. At his current rate, it won’t be long before he takes over the rookie record of 42 set by Michell page in 1977.

Ruiz continues to rack up the stolen bases, but he has slumped at the plate in June hitting just .214/.228/.268 with a 38 wRC+. He has a .648 OPS and a 3.6% walk-rate. For the season, Ruiz has 11 walks and has been hit by a pitch a league leading 12 times.

Ramon Laureano didn’t start for the second straight game after hurting his hand on a stolen base attempt earlier in the homestand. He did pinch-hit late and could be back in the lineup Saturday.

Ryan Noda went hitless and struck out twice in Friday’s game. It was just the second time all month that he failed to reach base.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, June 17, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010