Elephant Rumblings: A’s drop third straight

The Oakland Athletics dropped their third straight game Friday night with a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. As lopsided as that score might look, the A’s had plenty of chances in what has become a familiar refrain during their three-game skid. Oakland was 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Friday night and are just 4-for-29 over the last three games, all losses.

JP Sears logged a career-best seven innings in the loss but allowed three home runs, including one to Kyle Schwarber on the first pitch of the game. Sears has allowed 17 home runs in 76 1/3 innings which is the fourth most in Major League Baseball. Despite the homers, Sears has arguably been Oakland’s most consistent pitching option and his 5.1% walk-rate has helped limit the damage caused by the homers.

Matt Kawahara is leaving the San Francisco Chronicle and headed to the Houston Chronicle. Best of luck Matt!

A quick update: I’ve joined the @HoustonChron to cover the Astros. Really excited for the opportunity and to get started here. Thanks also to the @sfchronicle , a great newsroom, and all who’ve read and will continue to read its coverage, on the A’s and overall. Hi, Houston. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 16, 2023

Esteury Ruiz has been slumping at the plate of late, but he was all over the place Friday night.

Esty lays out for the grab pic.twitter.com/eIKecFO9Zu — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 17, 2023

James Kaprielian on how competition on the pitching staff has led to better results.