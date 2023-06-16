Phillies vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap a two-game skid Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Taijuan Walker will get the nod for Philadelphia.

Ramon Laureano is out of the A’s lineup for the second straight game. Seth Brown moves over to right field with Tony Kemp getting a start in left field. Brent Rooker will serve as the DH and will bat third. Kevin Smith was in the lineup originally, but was a late scratch. Aledmys Diaz will play shortstop and bat seventh.

Today's updated lineup vs. Philadelphia - June 16, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/u6PQRsGvXF — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 16, 2023

For the Phillies, Bryce Harper will bat fourth. Cristian Pache was activated from the injured list prior to the game and will play center and bat ninth against his old team.