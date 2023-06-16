Elephant Rumblings: Manfred gaslights reporters in sham press conference

It’s Friday, Athletics Nation.

Despite a marvelous Reverse Boycott at the Coliseum on Tuesday, in which over 27,000 fans converged on the Coliseum in protest of owner John Fisher’s relocation designs and in support of keeping the A’s in Oakland, momentum towards a move to Las Vegas gained a lot of steam this week. A Vegas stadium bill has now been signed into law by Governor Joe Lombardo. Little resistance is expected from MLB owners, 24 of whom must approve the A’s relocation plan in order for it to move forward.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred fielded questions about the relocation at MLB headquarters on Thursday, and his responses ranged from manifestly disingenuous to completely absurd. Evan Drellich at The Athletic provided details on Manfred’s comments.

Manfred stated that “it has always been baseball’s policy and preference to stay put.” But he went on to say that despite a near decade-long push, “there is no Oakland offer, OK?” He also commented that “the community has to provide support and you know ... it’s just not going to happen.”

Manfred apparently forgot that Oakland had already shored up hundreds of millions in infrastructure support and approved an environmental impact review, while it was the A’s that suddenly and shockingly ended negotiations with the city back in April to focus solely on Las Vegas.

When asked about Tuesday’s Reverse Boycott, Manfred offered a backhanded compliment, saying, “It’s great to see what is, this year, almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night.”

Asked if John Fisher is making a good faith effort to field a competitive team, Fisher dwelled on the A’s success in past years.

If you aren’t yet sufficiently outraged, head on over to The Athletic and read Drellich’s full writeup. Manfred goes on to spin fantasies that fly in the face of basic economics and public policy research.

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao released the following response to Manfred’s “no offer” assertion:

“This is just totally false. There was a very concrete proposal under discussion and Oakland had gone above and beyond to clear hurdles, including securing funding for infrastructure, providing an environmental review and working with other agencies to finalize approvals. The reality is the A’s ownership had insisted on a multibillion dollar, 55-acre project that included a ballpark, residential, commercial and retail space. In Las Vegas, for whatever reason, they seem satisfied with a 9-acre leased ballpark on leased land. If they had proposed a similar project in Oakland, we feel confident a new ballpark would already be under construction. Oakland showed its commitment to the A’s and that is why the A’s belong in Oakland.”

Did I just hear a mic hit the stage floor?

Count me in.

It's sounding like July 4th will be the MLB General Fan Strike.



Mark your calendars. We're busy designing and planning for y'all. — #OaklandForever - Save The Oakland A's (@Oakland_Forever) June 16, 2023

May expresses appreciation for Tuesday’s crowd.

A couple days have passed now and I just want to say… A’s fans brought the damn ENERGY on Tuesday night! That was one of the most electric atmospheres I’ve experienced in my career. The players salute and appreciate you! It’s an honor to play the game. pic.twitter.com/StNuohMc9t — Trevor May (@IamTrevorMay) June 16, 2023

Hanks gives a damn.

"We've lost the Raiders. The Warriors moved to San Francisco. And now they're going to take the A's out of Oakland? Damn them all to hell."



Bay Area native Tom Hanks isn't happy with what John Fisher and Dave Kaval are doing to Oakland.#Athletics #RootedInOakland #FisherOut pic.twitter.com/bgdL63Bb24 — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 15, 2023

I may just have to buy my Reddick shares back.

I’ll let you guess who I’m talking about @uprootedoakland pic.twitter.com/ELBIEO6ptv — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) June 15, 2023

Lockard considering a strictly professional relationship with the sport.

Man, this Manfred presser is something. I think I might be done with this sport from an entertainment perspective. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 15, 2023

Yep.

Brutal week for baseball and baseball media. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) June 15, 2023

Amen.

I’ve always been struck by how many Oakland A’s fans identified with the team and the city because of its underdog status. This move hurts on so many levels but perhaps the biggest is just yet another defeat for the little guy in a world that is seemingly stacked up against them. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 15, 2023

Roster moves.

A’S RECENT MOVES: RHP Freddy Tarnok & LHP Kirby Snead to LV on rehab, RHP Garrett Acton to LV IL, MID RHP Brady Feigl released, MID RHP Jasseel De La Cruz to ACL A’s on rehab, RHP Jack Perkins & IF Sahid Valenzuela to MID, RHP Jose Dicochea to LAN…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 15, 2023

Lovelady feeling the burn.

Richard Lovelady felt a burning sensation in his elbow. He’s en route to get an MRI. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 15, 2023

Reverse Boycott drives high ridership.

Thank you @SFBART riders, especially @Athletics fans. Yesterday’s ridership was 189,716. 2nd highest ridership since March 2020. — BART (@SFBART) June 14, 2023

Canha excited for Mets Pride Night.