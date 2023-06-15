 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s look to start another streak

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Thursday, A’s fans.

Everyone has talked at length and then some on all the off field stuff going on, but there’s still baseball being played on the field. Everything else is sad and depressing right now.

The streak wasn’t going to go on forever but it’s nice that they stretched it to one more game. And here we are the day after and the inevitable happened: the A’s actually lost a game. Shocking I know, but it’s going to happen again this season.

But you know what? That just means it’s time to start a new one. The A’s have just one more game to wrap up with these Rays before they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to the Coliseum in a rare visit. A weekend series against a .500 ball club at home doesn’t sound as daunting as it would have a week ago, does it?

And frankly if you look back on the A’s season up to this point, it’s been nonstop against the top-tier teams in the league. The schedule doesn’t quite ease up yet but should around the end of the month when they start series against some fellow bottom dwelling teams right before the All-Star break.

The team is rocking with Paul Blackburn today in the finale but have nothing else lined up after that. They’ll need to figure out the pitching order against the Phillies, who have been somewhat disappointing but not as much as a certain other team in that division **cough Mets cough**. Today could be the start of another fun win streak, and after the past few days the fans could really use it.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

From the fan base: thank you Casey.

Not surprising in the slightest:

I’ll take any little hope there is left:

What a throwback:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...