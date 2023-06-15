Elephant Rumblings: A’s look to start another streak

Happy Thursday, A’s fans.

Everyone has talked at length and then some on all the off field stuff going on, but there’s still baseball being played on the field. Everything else is sad and depressing right now.

The streak wasn’t going to go on forever but it’s nice that they stretched it to one more game. And here we are the day after and the inevitable happened: the A’s actually lost a game. Shocking I know, but it’s going to happen again this season.

But you know what? That just means it’s time to start a new one. The A’s have just one more game to wrap up with these Rays before they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to the Coliseum in a rare visit. A weekend series against a .500 ball club at home doesn’t sound as daunting as it would have a week ago, does it?

And frankly if you look back on the A’s season up to this point, it’s been nonstop against the top-tier teams in the league. The schedule doesn’t quite ease up yet but should around the end of the month when they start series against some fellow bottom dwelling teams right before the All-Star break.

The team is rocking with Paul Blackburn today in the finale but have nothing else lined up after that. They’ll need to figure out the pitching order against the Phillies, who have been somewhat disappointing but not as much as a certain other team in that division **cough Mets cough**. Today could be the start of another fun win streak, and after the past few days the fans could really use it.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

From the fan base: thank you Casey.

I don’t go on ‘The Gram’ much, but some of the photos you all tagged me in or posted on there from yesterday/last night are hilarious and epic. I’ll never stop representing for you. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 15, 2023

Not surprising in the slightest:

Sent a reporter @CurtisPashelka out to A's game tonight to talk to the broadcasters who were in such a tough spot Tuesday night. Request was denied by team. — Bud Geracie (@WakeOfWeek) June 15, 2023

I’ll take any little hope there is left:

Reminder: Giants had a signed & sealed deal to move to St Petersburg/Tampa, but MLB owners stepped in, nixed the deal, then forced Giants’ owner Bob Lurie to sell the team to a local group for a lower price & keep team in SF. The owners could do the same with A’s. If they care. — Mark Purdy (@MercPurdy) June 15, 2023

