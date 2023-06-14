 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athetics vs Rays Game Thread

A’s look to push winning streak to Eight

By FGPolito
Oakland A’s Luis Medina
Athetics righty Luis Medina will take the mound against the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays.
A’s fans and I’m sure A’s players are still abuzz from last night’s incredible experience at the Oakland Coliseum. But tonight, both teams will be at it again, this time in a much more subdued atmosphere. Our Oakland Athletics will go for consecutive victory number eight and a third series win in a row against the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays.

A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will send righthander Luis Medina (1-5, 7.53 ERA) to the mound against Rays righty Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 2.87 ERA). Glasnow is making just his fourth start of the season after being activated from the Injured List (IL) May 27th.

Glasnow will face the following A’s lineup:

Medina will face a Rays lineup that looks like this:

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM PDT.

