A’s look to lock down a series win against the Rays

Coming off of an emotional night, the Oakland Athletics will try to extend their winning streak to a season-best eight games when they continue a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The A’s suffered their 50th loss of the season on June 5 in Pittsburgh and haven’t lost since. They will try to secure a third-straight series win Wednesday with Luis Medina matching up against Tyler Glasnow.

Medina is listed as Wednesday’s starter, although it wouldn’t be surprising to see Oakland go with an opener as they did Tuesday with Shintaro Fujinami. Whether he pitches in the first inning or not, Medina is expected to see the bulk of the action and is looking to build on a good performance last time out where he allowed three hits and two runs over five innings against the Brewers. Medina’s overall numbers are still ugly (7.53 ERA, 6.65 FIP), but he has shown flashes of his potential and will need to do so again Wednesday.

Glasnow will make his fourth start of the season in Wednesday’s game. The Rays have been mindful of his workload over his first three starts, limiting his pitch count to somewhere between 80-90 pitches. He is rounding into form quickly allowing just a solo home run while striking out six over six innings in his last start against the Rangers.

Oakland’s offense did just enough Tuesday night to pull out a 2-1 win. Brent Rooker and Ryan Noda accounted for four of the A’s six hits. After struggling through May, Rooker has started to regain his form hitting .290/.371/.548 with two homers over his last nine games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, June 14, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2