Elephant Rumblings: “Reverse Boycott” a night to remember

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

What a night.

I think yesterday’s game will go down as one of the Oakland A’s most memorable. Unfortunately, it may also be remembered as a swan song of sorts.

The A’s beat the best team in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays, to secure a seventh consecutive win in front of over 27,000 fans that packed the Coliseum for a “Reverse Boycott” to send a message that the City of Oakland is ready and willing to support the A’s under ownership that cares about putting a competitive team on the field and honoring the “Rooted in Oakland” slogan that was a mantra for the A’s until owner John Fisher decided he’d rather uproot the team and take it to Las Vegas.

The first sign that the Reverse Boycott was going well: a packed lot.

A packed parking lot at Oakland @Athletics stadium. SKY7 was overhead as fans gathered for a “reverse boycott” to protest, encourage A’s ownership to sell instead of moving the A’s to Las Vegas. The goal is to fill the stadium with as many fans possible. https://t.co/InEh3GTOa2 pic.twitter.com/mgIxwybi21 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 14, 2023

Gallegos with the official attendance figure.

Tonight's attendance at the Coliseum: 27,759. Largest crowd in Oakland so far this season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 14, 2023

In a double-reverse PR move of sorts, the A’s donated the game’s ticket proceeds to community causes. But a good deed is a good deed.

We are proud to donate all ticket revenue from tonight’s game to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and the Oakland Public Education Fund to support their impactful work in the East Bay! pic.twitter.com/99YlI6lvAc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 14, 2023

Mayor Thao showed up in the right field bleachers wearing green and gold.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao watches Oakland Athletics play Tampa Bay Rays from the right field bleachers during Reverse Boycott at Oakland Coliseum. @sfchronicle photo by @ScottStrazzante pic.twitter.com/2mmghi6aH1 — Scott Strazzante (@ScottStrazzante) June 14, 2023

The singer of Green Day was also on hand for this Green and Gold Day.

Should be noted: Oakland native. https://t.co/qbMZ54GhO5 — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) June 14, 2023

Thao was hardly alone in those bleachers. The drummers came out in force, too.

.@AnsonCasanares leading the cheers and the drummers are back



Never change, Sec 149 pic.twitter.com/zPM8aCS17S — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) June 14, 2023

Fans staged a silent protest in the fifth inning..

Top of the 5th silent protest. I had tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/gDediSsHOZ — Hal the Hot Dog Guy, PhD (@AsHotDog) June 14, 2023

..then erupted with chants of “Sell the Team.”

Listen to the difference between the deafening (planned) silence to the eruption of “Sell the Team” chants.



ONLY in Oakland.#Athletics #RootedInOakland #OAKtogether

pic.twitter.com/nhern88I0z — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 14, 2023

The revelry—and protest—continued after the A’s secured their 2-1 win.

In front of 27K+ the #Athletics knock off the Rays to win their 7th straight. Fans not leaving. Chanting SELL THE TEAM. High security presence. pic.twitter.com/2V9NsxiGe7 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 14, 2023

We know where Kap’s heart is.

THATS OAKLAND RIGHT THERE! — James Kaprielian (@JamesKaprielian) June 14, 2023

Sadly, the A’s Vegas stadium bill also passed the Nevada Senate yesterday in a big victory for Fisher. His wish to relocate took a big step towards becoming reality. But the fans made their voices heard, and anyone who truly loves baseball knows that the A’s belong in Oakland. Until shovels hit the dirt on the Las Vegas Strip, the tried and true among us will continue praying for a miracle.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Rep. Lee showing her support.

A’s fans - I stand with YOU! I wish I could be at the coliseum tonight to show support, but I’m in Washington fighting to keep the #Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/CdISEHNeL9 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) June 13, 2023

Piscotty an ally of Oakland A’s fans.

If I could be there tonight, I would, as a fan, in section 220, the home of a big part of my childhood — Stephen Piscotty (@spiscotty) June 13, 2023

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: MID OF Chase Calabuig retired, MID RHP Jasseel De La Cruz to ACL A’s on rehab, RHP Jack Perkins & IF Sahid Valenzuela to MID, RHP Jose Dicochea to LAN, STK 1B Tommy Stevenson off bereavement list, RHPs Royber Salinas & Grant Holman to MID IL… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 13, 2023

Who saw this coming? The A’s aren’t playoff bound, but I think they will be a better team through the rest of the season.