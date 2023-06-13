Athletics vs. Rays Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics will ride a six-game winning streak into Tuesday nights game at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. Oakland skipper Mark Kotsay will utilize Shintaro Fujinami as an opener with battery mate Shea Langeliers calling pitches and batting in the ninth spot.

The top of the lineup stays the same as Esteury Ruiz bats leadoff and plays center field, Brent Rooker will DH and bat second and first baseman Ryan Noda slides into the third spot in the order. The middle infield starters are Aledmys Diaz at shortstop and Jace Peterson stating at second base. Diaz will bt seventh and Peterson drops to eighth.

The Tampa Bay Rays look to left-hander Jalen Beeks as the opener to silence the Oakland lineup early. Caching for Beeks and batting last will be Francisco Mejia. Yandy Diaz bats in the leadoff spot and starts at first base and Wander Franco is back in the Rays lineup, batting second and starting at shortstop. Harold Ramirez will DH and bat third, and Randy Arozarena will start in left field and bat cleanup.

