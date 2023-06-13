A’s look to keep streak alive as they continue series with Rays

Winning is pretty fun! The Oakland Athletics will carry a six-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in what figures to be a memorable day at the Oakland Coliseum. Oakland fans will hold a “reverse boycott” Tuesday night in what will no doubt be the biggest crowd of the season for a team that is showing signs of life. Hogan Harris will make his second career start while the Rays will go with left-hander Jalen Beeks.

Harris is one of a group of A’s pitchers to make their major league debut this season. Harris got off to a rocky start in his debut walking five and surrendering six runs in just a third of an inning in mid-April. He returned to the majors in May and worked behind an opener in two appearances where pitched well allowing just six hits and two runs in 10 innings. He made his first career start last week in Pittsburgh where he wasn’t as sharp, but kept the team in the game allowing four hits, three walks and three runs over five innings.

Beeks will make his seventh start of the season to start a bullpen game. His longest outing of the season is three innings which he completed back in April. Beeks has been hit hard of late allowing eight hits and eight runs over his last four innings.

The A’s managed just six hits in Monday’s win, but got a big three-run double from Shea Langeliers that spurred a four-run fifth inning. Jace Peterson accounted for two of those six hits continuing his upward trend. After a terrible start to the season, Peterson is 12-for-27 with a double and two home runs over his last nine games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, June 13, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2